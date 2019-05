Simon Pagenaud had a very good month of May. After winning the Indy GP on the road course, then qualifying on pole position for the Indy 500, then leading the most laps on his way to victory in the 500, he picked up a broom to complete his clean sweep of the month. I appreciate a good piece of physical comedy as much as anyone, and this is a great show of humor by the first French Indy 500 winner in 99 years.