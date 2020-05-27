Show Us What You'd Put This 107-HP Electric Crate Motor In

Photo : Swindon Powertrain

Last year British firm Swindon Powertrain teased a compact lightweight electric powertrain for generic application. The intent was to make it easier for hobbyists and industry alike to convert existing platforms to electric propulsion, be it a delivery van, a sports car, or an ATV, this diminutive motor should be able to fit almost anywhere. The motor, called “HPD E” is now available to order from Swindon, and I want to know what you’d put it in!

While this isn’t making Hellephant-level crate motor power output, it’s an interesting swap candidate because the motor and gear reduction box weigh just 50 kilograms and put out an impressive 107 horsepower and 100 lb-ft of torque. Dimensionally it’s just 17.3 inches long, 15.1 inches wide, and 8.9 inches tall. Yeah, that’ll fit in any engine bay.

Image : Swindon

The HPD E motor is a permanent magnet sort with a 97 percent efficiency rating, though it’s a relatively low rev electric motor with max efficiency coming at 8,000 rpm, and topping out around 10,500 rippums. The motor isn’t cheap, though, as it’ll run you a whopping £6,400! And you can option it up from there with a choice of gear ratios, a choice of inverters, and even a limited slip differential. That’s a lot of money, admittedly, but there are quite a few crate engines in the Summit Racing catalog that will cost a lot more.



So what’s your crazy dream EV creation with this Swindon motor? Are you putting a pair of them under a Miata? One on each wheel of a Jeep rock crawler? Building an incredibly fast go-kart? Swapping out the motor in your kid’s Powerwheel?

Personally, I’m already dreaming of this little motor turning the shaft-driven wheel of a 1980s BMW K1. Finding a place for the batteries might be a challenge, but I’m up for it. I’ll take it in ketchup and mustard livery, natch.

Image : BMW

Yeah, that’s the stuff.