A shooting took place today at Mercedes-Benz’s Sindelfingen factory at about 7:45 a.m. local time. The factory, located near Stuttgart, builds both the S-Class and the EQS sedans and employs about 35,000 people.

In case you missed it:

Automotive News reports the victims were both 44-year-old men. One appears to have died at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital for treatment and later died from his injuries. Security guards were reportedly able to hold down the alleged shooter and kept him at the scene until police arrived to take him into custody. He reportedly did not resist arrest once law enforcement arrived.

Advertisement

Automotive factories are reportedly highly secure facilities, and it’s incredibly rare for a shooting like this to happen. The Sindelfingen factory was evacuated after the shooting took place.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news from Sindelfingen this morning. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all colleagues on site,” Mercedes-Benz said in a statement.

30% Off iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum A little helper

This robot vacuum can deal with hard floors and carpets, can focus on dirtier areas of your home based on its own analytics, has a runtime of up to 75 minutes, and can even do extra cleaning when pollen or shedding season are here to help those with allergies breathe a little easier. Buy for $244 from Amazon Advertisement

Police have yet to release the name of the alleged shooter, but he has been identified as a 53-year-old man. His motive for the shooting is also unclear at this time, and police say they are still investigating. Neither he nor the two victims were employed by Mercedes and instead worked for “an external service provider.”

Further details on the shooting are still scarce, but it’s likely that more information will be released over the next few days. If that happens, we’ll be sure to update this post accordingly.

