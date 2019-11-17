Sebastian Vettel Has Choice Words For Teammate As Both Ferraris Wreck At Brazil

Ferrari’s day was cut short at the Brazilian Grand Prix when Sebastian Vettel collided with teammate Charles Leclerc after getting passed by him on the straight. Each car suffered damage that ended the race for both drivers with only a handful of laps to go.

Vettel can be heard on the radio yelling “Puncture! What the hell is he doing!” followed by what sounds like German profanity. Can we get a translation here?

Lewis Hamilton took on new tires as the safety car was deployed and then collided with Alexander Albon while battling for second. Max Verstappen won the race with Pierre Gasly getting his first podium in second and Hamilton in third.