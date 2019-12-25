Photo : David Merrett ( Flickr

Seasons Greetings! I’d like to welcome you all back to another year’s edition of Group C-smas, where I, as the newest Chosen member of the Jalopnik team, will be helping Mike Ballaban and Raph Orlove share some of our favorite memories from the era of Group C (and GT1!) endurance racing during the ‘80s and ‘90s. Though we’re only talking about one series, we’ve got enough to fill a whole day with cheer. Right? That’s the Christmas miracle, isn’t it? No?