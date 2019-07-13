Image: Saleen

Saleen’s most recent sports car, the S1, has made its on-track debut today in Portland. A slew of S1 sports cars have been developed into a spec racing class called Saleen Cup to support SRO World Challenge GT4 and TCR races during Portland International Raceway’s famed Rose Cup. This marks the first double-header weekend in a four-track season, which will also visit Watkins Glen, Road America, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

If you want to watch the race, tune in to the live stream tomorrow at 7:20PM Eastern.