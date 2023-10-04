Jalopnik: Obsessed With The Culture Of Cars
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Russialopnik

Russia Apparently Shot Down One Of Its Own Su-35 Fighter Jets By Accident

British intelligence says it's "highly likely" Russian air defense accidentally shot down the Sukhoi.

By
Andy Kalmowitz
Comments (8)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Russia Apparently Shot Down One Of Its Own Su-35 Fighter Jets By Accident
Screenshot: Sky News

Russia has shot down one of its own near-flagship Su-35 fighter jets in an accidental friendly-fire incident, UK intelligence is reportedly suggesting. According to Business Insider, the incident took place on September 28 near Tokmak – a city in Ukraine near the front lines of fighting.

Watch
2024 Nissan Z NISMO | Jalopnik Reviews
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The 2024 Honda Prologue Is Honda's First Electric SUV
Monday 4:16PM
EV Racing In Italy | Jalopnik Visits
September 27, 2023

The British Ministry of Defense said on October 4 that it was “highly likely” that the Russian air defense shot down the jet. Apparently, Russian channels had been posting about the big oopsie for a little while now, and videos and photos have reportedly started to show up online on the hit and aftermath.

Advertisement

Ukrainian journalist Andrii Tsaplienko posted a black-and-white picture on Telegram at the end of September showing what looks like a very much destroyed Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jet lying in a field.

Advertisement

Another account, OSINTtechincal also reportedly posted a similar picture of the Su-35 on Twitter (sorry, X). It also seems to have posted a stream of smoke in the air, which may have occurred after the jet was hit.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The UK update reportedly says that Tokmak is just 12 miles from the front line, and the Russian base there would be well fortified with heavy air defense.

“These headquarters would typically be protected with dedicated short and medium-range air defense systems,” the brief reportedly said. “These are almost certainly held at very high readiness, as Ukraine continues to conduct effective deep strikes against such locations.

Advertisement

So far, the Russian Defense Ministry has not confirmed the reports. Its military has reportedly lost about 90 planes since the war first started as it continues to struggle to establish control of Ukrainian airspace.