GEORGI~1 , Recovery of Orphan sources In Georgia,

That wasn’t the only incident involving RTGs however. In 2001, scrappers broke into a lighthouse on Kandalashka Bay and stole three radioisotope sources (all three were recovered and sent to Moscow). Three men in the mountains of Georgia were also exposed in 2002 after stumbling upon cores left out in the woods. In 2003, scrappers hurled a core into the Baltic Sea, where a team of experts retrieved it.

Today there are still hundreds of RTGs deployed along the Arctic shore of Russia, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency. The U.S. and EU partnered with Russia to clean up these orphan nuclear sources, and over 1,000 were reclaimed by officials for processing at the largest nuclear processing plant in the Russian federation “FSUE PA “Mayak.” However the program fell apart in 2014 following Russia’s invasion of Crimea and explosion from the G8. Russia then denied international help in cleaning up the RTGs. Though other countries do attempt to work with Russia to clean up the RTGs (Norway in particular is interested in clearing northeastern Russia) and some progress was made in 2019 towards allowing international help.