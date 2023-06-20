That means Rivian will join a growing number of automakers, including Ford and General Motors, that plan to offer their owners access to one of the only somewhat reliable charging networks in the country. Even Hyundai’s reportedly looking to make the same move. Ideally, no one would be giving any of their money to Elon Musk, but at the same time, other charging networks are so unreliable, it’s understandable that automakers would see the value in giving their customers access to the Supercharger network.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And it looks like current Rivian owners also support the move. A recent poll on the Rivian Owners Forum showed that more than three-quarters of members thought that Rivian should switch to NACS charge ports. Only 16.1 percent of members who participated in the poll disagreed. So at least for now, it looks like Rivian made the right business decision.

It will also be interesting to see how Tesla owners react as more non-Teslas gain access to their Superchargers. Lines and longer waits seem inevitable, and it would be understandable that they’d be frustrated when forced to wait for a non-Tesla to finish charging. Hopefully, though, it doesn’t lead any fights or attempts at sabotage.