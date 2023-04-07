Rivian Adds a New Mid-Range Drivetrain to the R1T and R1S

Rivian makes some incredible electric vehicles, with its R1T pickup and R1S SUV standing as shining examples of what electrified off-roading can be. But their performance, engineering, and attention to detail don’t come cheap — Rivians can be optioned into six-figure territory with relative ease. Now, it seems the company wants to democratize its performance by introducing a mid-range variant of its trucks; it just so happens that new variant has 700 horsepower.

Rivian first discussed the Performance Dual-Motor AWD configuration back in December, but this week, the option finally became available to order . It’s available with Rivian’s largest battery, the Max Pack, which pairs with one motor on each axle to put out a claimed total of 700 horsepower and 700 lb-ft of torque. Despite the big performance numbers, the Max Pack gives Performance Dual-Motor Rivians an estimated 400 miles of range.

This brings Rivian to a three-drivetrain, three-battery lineup. The base drivetrain is the Dual-Motor AWD setup, with a claimed 600 hp and 600 lb-ft, that Rivian says will hit 60 in 4.5 seconds. It can be had with the base Standard Pack battery for an estimated 250 miles of range, the $6,000 Large Pack for 350 miles , or the $16,000 Max Pack for a full 400 miles . For $5,000, buyers can get the Performance Dual-Motor spec, which can only be had with the Large or Max battery for 350 or 400 miles of range, respectively. The top drivetrain is the $8,000 Quad-Motor AWD option (one motor driving each wheel) , with 835 horsepower and 908 lb-ft of torque. It claims 0-60 in three seconds flat, but can only be had with Rivian’s Large Pack battery, with an EPA-estimated 328 miles of range in this spec.

Democratization of performance is always a good thing, and Rivian’s new trim levels should allow more buyers to get their hands on high-speed off-road fun. After all, will you really miss the full 835 horsepower if you’re forced to settle for a mere 700? I think not.