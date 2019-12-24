Red Simpson--'Truckin' Trees For Christmas'

Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

For some reason, my siblings and I listened to a lot of trucker music as kids. We have no truckers in the family, and both of my parents are normally rock n’ rollers, but something about trucker music connected them to a different America, which probably started in the ‘70s when truckers were America’s heroes.



T rucker Christmas music was and is my favorite weird holiday tradition . Please enjoy this classic, best enjoyed on a long-haul played loud enough to drown out the ringing of tires on the road .

