Black Friday Is Almost Here!
The Inventory team is rounding up deals you don’t want to miss, now through Cyber Monday. Click here to browse!
Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
Truck Yeah

Raise Your New Land Rover Defender Two Inches With This One Weird Trick

jrodriguezjr
José Rodríguez Jr.
Filed to:Land Rover
Land RoverLand Rover DefenderLifted TrucksLand Rover LR4Range Rover sportLexus GX460Jaguar Land RoverLand Rover DiscoveryDefender
4
Save
2020 Land Rover Defender 90
2020 Land Rover Defender 90
Photo: Jaguar Land Rover
Truck YeahThe trucks are good!
PrevNextView All

The aftermarket is busy producing farkles for the 2020 Land Rover Defender, like this lift kit. That made some in our newsroom look up and ask,“wut?”

Advertisement

Why? Because the kit’s manufacturer claims it will raise your new Defender by two inches. That seems reasonable, maybe even paltry to some, but it looks fine.

2020 Land Rover Defender Two Inch Lift Kit Installed
2020 Land Rover Defender Two Inch Lift Kit Installed
Photo: Lucky8 Off Road / Proud Rhino
Advertisement

The interesting part is that this lift kit requires no tools to install and, at $68, happens to be reasonably priced. That really is one weird trick. The succinct description on the maker’s product page claims the lift rods easily fit in place of the stock rods.

Proud Rhino 2020 Land Rover Defender Lift Kit
Proud Rhino 2020 Land Rover Defender Lift Kit
Screenshot: Lucky8 Off Road / Proud Rhino
G/O Media may get a commission
Aukey 21W USB-C Car Charger
Aukey 21W USB-C Car Charger
Use the promo code VVF2B9UZ

Installing the rods tricks the air suspension system of new Defender, producing a constant two inches of lift. All of the suspension modes are bolstered by the rods, so you may miss that handy low setting that enables easy entry to the truck. This is understandable, given that the kit is likely intended for those who need the increased clearance required to fit giant tires.

Similar kits are available for other Land Rover models, among them the LR3, LR4, Range Rover Sport and new Discovery. The other kits claim they produce 2.5 inches of lift. You can even get a kit that raises the new Defender by one inch, rather than two.

Advertisement
2020 Land Rover Defender One Inch Lift Kit Installed
2020 Land Rover Defender One Inch Lift Kit Installed
Photo: Lucky8 Off Road / Proud Rhino

Here’s the one-inch-lift equipped Defender next to a stock model:

2020 Land Rover Defenders, Lifted And Stock
2020 Land Rover Defenders, Lifted And Stock
Photo: Lucky8 Off Road / Proud Rhino
Advertisement

The other product pages on the maker’s site provide more detail about the kits, citing anodized aluminum construction, rubber grommets and even an implied endorsement from Land Rover itself. Proud Rhino claims Land Rover retailers used these in their Discovery 5 builds for Land Rover Trek 2020.

Here’s a video that shows a similar product and how simple it is to swap out the rods:

This kind of lift kit is not unheard-of in off-road circles, and Jalopnik EiC, Rory Carroll, says that the Lexus GX community refers to these kits as “the airbag trick.” There are more than a few search results to dig through in forums, and people seem confident that the airbag trick is an easy and non-invasive way to achieve higher ride-heights. But Land Rovers are not Toyotas, for better or worse.

Advertisement

I can’t help but wonder what constant operation of the airbags in this always-inflated state does to the new Defender’s suspension in the long run. After all, the discrepancy in lift height seems to hint at differences in the Rover suspensions.

We asked Jaguar Land Rover and an independent suspension engineer to give us some insight into the effects — or dangers, if any — of installing the kits. We will return with an update when we hear back.

José Rodríguez Jr.

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Periodista automotriz, Naturally Aspirated Stan.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

The Five Maneuvers That Were Prohibited In The F-14 Tomcat

This Fun Science Experiment Is The Ultimate Way To Remove Rust From Car Parts And Tools

America's Real WWII Flying Fortress Was The Massive Douglas XB-19

The 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid Takes The Best-Selling Pickup To The Next Level

DISCUSSION

jakyle111995
My Skoda is the most Superb

This is fairly common with most vehicles that have air suspension. Most people on the RS6 Avant Audizine forum are already installing these so their cars ride an inch or so lower than stock.