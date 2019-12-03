Radiohead — 'True Love Waits'

Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

Here’s a true story: When my high school girlfriend and I broke up for complicated reasons that I only vaguely remember I was very sad about it. One way I tried to win her back was to record a cover of this song on a cassette tape. It didn’t work. She later explained to me that my version was, in fact, “bad.” The moral of this story is that big gestures in the name of “love” are stupid and useless and disturbingly masculine and should be banned.