Queen--'The Year Of '39'

You may have heard that Brian May, lead guitarist of Queen, has a PhD in astrophysics. Did you know he used his scientific and musical know-how to write The Year Of ‘39, which is like a folk song straight out of a science fiction story?



The travelers in the tune speed off into the unknown to search for a new home. But they’re traveling near the speed of light, so when they return to a failing Earth with good news, they’ve only experienced a year, while everyone back home has aged decades. Relativity is a bitch.



It’s so short and simple, but tells such a moving story. It makes me think Brian May is vastly underrated as a songwriter.

