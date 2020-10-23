Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
QOTD

QOTD: You Like Racing?

rorycarroll
Rory Carroll
Filed to:QOTD
QOTDracing
6
Save
Cars 3 Jalopnik
Screenshot: Disney/Pixar

I’ve been a car fancier for a long time, but it took me a while to get into racing. My parents weren’t fans, and it wasn’t really a thing among the people I grew up around, so it never stuck with me. Stick-and-ball sports were way more accessible. Even if I wasn’t great, at least I could play them and gain some familiarity with the rules and concepts.

Advertisement

That changed when I started at Autoweek. Once I got to know the sport, got familiar with the cars, the rules and all the ingenious ways they’re made to go fast and once I had driven on a track enough to have the barest frame of reference for how hard it would be to do what racing drivers do I was hooked.

Because liking something is way more fun when you have like-minded people to like it with, and because I don’t think you can really understand performance cars fully until you start to understand racing, I’ve put a lot of thought into why racing people are such a small subset of car people overall.

Advertisement

Where do you fit in? Are you a fan, an obsessive or someone who wants to get into it but hasn’t yet? Are you totally uninterested? You, in other words, like racing?

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Aston Martin Once Started A Factory-Backed Drag Racing Program With An Employee’s Boyfriend And Guess How That Went

Why I Bought A Honda Minivan That Cost About As Much As A New Porsche Cayenne

We Don't Deserve The Electric Fiat 500 3+1

GM's Contempt For Its Dealers Is Obvious

DISCUSSION

Rockchops

Yes.