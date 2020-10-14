It’s Prime Day!
Drive Free or Die
Drive Free or Die
Countersteer

QOTD: What Else Deserves a Comeback?

rorycarroll
Rory Carroll
Screenshot: Rory Carroll
Countersteer
So, QOTD is back. It’ll be a week or so before we start posting the the best answers, but it’s back. But what about COTD? Jalopnik Fantasy Garage? Someone mentioned that could use an update.

Behind the scenes, we’ve been pretty fixated on some new stuff and new voices lately. But seeing people jump right back into QOTD made me wonder if we should be dusting off anything else.

Obviously, there are a few people I’d like to see posting on the site again, and I’m scheming to make some of that happen. But what about things, recurring features? What deserves another look?

davesaddiction
davesaddiction

Best of OPPO (with a big legal disclaimer that Jalopnik =/= OPPO, of course).

https://oppositelock.kinja.com/nostalgia-the-best-of-oppo-continues-on-at-oppoblog-1844749741

https://oppositeblog.kinja.com/