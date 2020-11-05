QOTD: What Car Would You Own Today From The Year You Were Born?

Photo : Erin Marquis

After this week, I’m certainly feeling every one of my 34 years. It’s not the first time I’ve thought gee, a human body is a lot like a car. When you work hard and have fun really throwing it into the turns, there’s bound to be some wear and tear but with enough maintenance, you can keep your aging, raggedy-ass body on the road for decades.



We all love old cars here, but this is a special challenge for you all. All things being equal (garage space, wrenching time, disapproving looks from your significant other) what car would you own and keep in working order the same age as yourself?

For me, it’s a toss-up between a 1986 Volkswagen Rabbit GTI or a Saab 900 Turbo (maybe even an SPG if we’re doing wild fantasies.) I know, I know, I’m usually the Big 3 booster around here, but buzzy little hot hatchbacks are just too much fun. Plus I’m trying to broaden my horizons. Keeping the Saab going would definitely be a challenge, but self-care is always worth it. What about you? What car-twin would you devote your time and energy to keeping together?