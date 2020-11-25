QOTD: What Car-Related Activity Do You Enjoy During The Holidays?

Screenshot : Smrtman/YouTube ( Other

For many car enthusiasts across the country, the holidays can be a challenging time. It’s cold, the roads are salty and you don’t want your sweet ride to rust. But you can’t just cancel being a car enthusiast during this time. The love of cars lives inside all of us no matter the season.



Advertisement

While my garage queens may be safe in their climate-controlled garage, my other cars and motorcycles get to play in the snow. Every year my friends and I get together on the first real snowfall (usually around the start of the holiday season) and have fun drifting in parking lots and deserted country roads. No car was safe from these shenanigans as we drifted everything from Chevy Astros to old Jeep CJs. Nowadays, my Smarts get in on the sideways action.

Managing Editor Erin Marquis has fond memories of riding in a red-and-green festooned Model T as a kid at a Christmas-themed Greenfield Village at The Henry Ford museum. Fellow youth Adam Ismail says it’s customary for farms around his hometown to put up giant neon light displays for families to drive through, but the displays are, weirdly, logos for local banks and insurance companies.

Advertisement

Photo : Mercedes Streeter

So what about you? Maybe you have holiday-specific road trip games or a certain bakery you always stop at on the way to Grandma’s. Are you looking forward to having some car-related fun through the holidays? Or are you just grateful to have the extra time to go work on your project in the garage?

