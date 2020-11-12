Drive Free or Die
Drive Free or Die
QOTD

QOTD: What Car Have You Changed Your Mind On?

rorycarroll
Rory Carroll
Filed to:QOTD
QOTDCadillac
27
Illustration for article titled QOTD: What Car Have You Changed Your Mind On?
Photo: Cadillac

Jason’s post about bustleback cars of the ’80s could not have been better timed. I’d recently spotted a Cadillac Seville, maybe an ’85 tiptoeing up Woodward and thought, “Man, why did I grow up hating those things?”

I had some interest in late ’80s-early ’90s Cadillacs as a teenager; they were old by then but comfy and more interesting than the Berettas and Grand Prix (Grands Prix?) that were commonly driven by teens at the time.

So I’d get excited when I’d see a Seville coming, but I can remember being physically revolted when those truncated trunks came into view. The car was designed for a long rear decklid. Without it the proportions are very goofy and the bustleback makes it look like the trunk’s melting off. It looks wrong.

But now, for whatever reason, I find that specific car the car I hated the most in the world 20 years ago really compelling. It works for me.

So, what have you changed your mind on?

Rory Carroll

Jalopnik EIC '48 Willys CJ-2A, '84 Porsche 911, '15 VW GTI, '07 Lexus GX 470.

nightcheez
carter [road salt disliker]

The C4 Corvette. I despised these things growing up because they just seemed so BORING compared to the previous generations.

I’ve come around on them considerably in the last 5 years. I would even consider owning one.