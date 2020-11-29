QOTD: What Are Your Best Winter Driving Tips?

I looked outside the window this morning and let out the kind of exhausted, chest-heaving sighs that only come with the winter: We got about six inches of thick, damp snow overnight, and I was supposed to be running errands today. Oh, hell.
I grew up in Michigan, so I vaguely know about winter car maintenance, but we also didn’t have a ton of money, so it wasn’t like we were swapping to snow tires or fixing the heating system so I could unthaw the thing from the inside. I also had one of my first long drives in driver’s training through one of the worst blizzards our town had seen in a while, which didn’t warm me to the concept.
Then I moved to Texas, laughing, telling myself I’d never have to drive in anything more than a gentle dusting ever again. Was it that hubris that sent fate along to give me a Canadian husband? Probably. I drove through one cold night and somehow managed to freeze my windows shut from the inside, at which point I once again decided that the whole winter driving thing is not for me.
So, here we are. Snowy as hell, and me with only the vaguest idea of how to cope with that. I have my basics—ice scraper, emergency supply of blankets and warm clothes, that kind of stuff—but I still feel hopelessly unprepared. My husband has nominated himself honorary driver during all the winter months, which is fine with me because his car actually has heated seats, but I also can’t guarantee I’ll always have him to cart me around where I need to go.
I thought I’d turn the question to folks who likely have more winter experience than I do: how do you prep your car for the winter? What little tips and tricks have you acquired over the years that make winter driving that much easier? How do you survive your winter months behind the wheel?
DISCUSSION
Having grown up in Ohio - and driven a bunch of other places...
Winter driving is a skill - which means it must be learned, and requires practice to keep those skills sharp. At the first snow, find a quiet, empty parking lot and remember what it feels like to gently accelerate and brake in conditions with limited traction. Make sure your ABS or other electronic aids are working - and you recognize when they are stepping in to save you from yourself. This is a good time to verify that your tires are up to the task - something you should have taken care of a month earlier. Practice skid recovery! I taught this to my kids a few years ago; the first time one of them discovered that yes, it is possible to regain control of a vehicle, even while it’s sliding sideways resulted in giggles and “I want to try that again!” It was fun - but valuable skills were learned that morning...