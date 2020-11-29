Black Friday Weekend Is Here!
The Inventory team is rounding up deals you don’t want to miss, now through Cyber Monday. Click here to browse!
Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
QOTD

QOTD: What Are Your Best Winter Driving Tips?

elizabeth-werth
Elizabeth Blackstock
Filed to:question of the day
question of the daysnowwiner
14
Save
Illustration for article titled QOTD: What Are Your Best Winter Driving Tips?
Photo: ROBERT LABERGE/AFP (Getty Images)

I looked outside the window this morning and let out the kind of exhausted, chest-heaving sighs that only come with the winter: We got about six inches of thick, damp snow overnight, and I was supposed to be running errands today. Oh, hell.

Advertisement

I grew up in Michigan, so I vaguely know about winter car maintenance, but we also didn’t have a ton of money, so it wasn’t like we were swapping to snow tires or fixing the heating system so I could unthaw the thing from the inside. I also had one of my first long drives in driver’s training through one of the worst blizzards our town had seen in a while, which didn’t warm me to the concept.

Then I moved to Texas, laughing, telling myself I’d never have to drive in anything more than a gentle dusting ever again. Was it that hubris that sent fate along to give me a Canadian husband? Probably. I drove through one cold night and somehow managed to freeze my windows shut from the inside, at which point I once again decided that the whole winter driving thing is not for me.

Advertisement

So, here we are. Snowy as hell, and me with only the vaguest idea of how to cope with that. I have my basics—ice scraper, emergency supply of blankets and warm clothes, that kind of stuff—but I still feel hopelessly unprepared. My husband has nominated himself honorary driver during all the winter months, which is fine with me because his car actually has heated seats, but I also can’t guarantee I’ll always have him to cart me around where I need to go.

I thought I’d turn the question to folks who likely have more winter experience than I do: how do you prep your car for the winter? What little tips and tricks have you acquired over the years that make winter driving that much easier? How do you survive your winter months behind the wheel?

Elizabeth Blackstock

Weekends at Jalopnik. Managing editor at A Girl's Guide to Cars. Lead IndyCar writer and assistant editor at Frontstretch. Novelist. Motorsport fanatic.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

This Has To Be One Of The Most Exhilarating P-51 Mustang Videos Ever

All The Wacky Submarine Terms You Never Knew You Wanted To Know

Excellent News: The Dog That Stopped F1 Practice In Bahrain Has Been Rescued

Book Reveals New Details About Stealth Black Hawks Used In Bin Laden Raid

DISCUSSION

Phil_L
Phil_L

Having grown up in Ohio - and driven a bunch of other places...

Winter driving is a skill - which means it must be learned, and requires practice to keep those skills sharp. At the first snow, find a quiet, empty parking lot and remember what it feels like to gently accelerate and brake in conditions with limited traction. Make sure your ABS or other electronic aids are working - and you recognize when they are stepping in to save you from yourself. This is a good time to verify that your tires are up to the task - something you should have taken care of a month earlier. Practice skid recovery! I taught this to my kids a few years ago; the first time one of them discovered that yes, it is possible to regain control of a vehicle, even while it’s sliding sideways resulted in giggles and “I want to try that again!” It was fun - but valuable skills were learned that morning...