Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
QOTD

QOTD: So, How You Doing This Morning?

erinmarquis
Erin Marquis
Filed to:QOTD
QOTDelectionpresident
36
Save
Illustration for article titled QOTD: So, How You Doing This Morning?
Image: Shutterstock/Kurt Bradley (Shutterstock)

I don’t mean to steal Erik Shilling’s favorite TMS reverse gear, but we were talking in our Jalopnik Slack this morning about how best to serve you, our readers, on this deeply weird day. Our mission here is always to do the best by you, which begs the question: how are you doing today?

Advertisement

Personally, I’m exhausted. I had a blood draw to do today but canceled it as I already feel my life-force slowly slipping away and don’t need a probably slightly hungover phlebotomist taking any more. We all knew last night would be a mess, but why is it a surprise?

Today our plan, as always, is to edu-tain our readers about cars and car-related issues. Why mess with what we know? Anyway, tell us how you’re doing in the comments. What you’re thinking and feeling, how was your election night, and hell, post some pictures of your good-ass cars. I think we could all use a distraction as we step forward into a very uncertain history.

Erin Marquis

Managing Editor of Jalopnik.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Hold Up Buddy Is That A Swench?

Uber And Lyft Spent Millions To 'Delay The Inevitable'

Why Boeing's Design For A 747 Full Of Cruise Missiles Makes Total Sense

Ferrari Says It'll Never Go 100 Percent Electric

DISCUSSION

ventogt3
SaltyIrishman

Like I finally know what it was like to be in Germany in 1932. Not that I ever wanted to know what that felt like, but alas, here we are.  It’s a very on-brand day for 2020.