QOTD: Oh God, A Lot Of You Have Probably Never Been In A Really Comfortable Car Have You?

Photo : Bring A Trailer

It’s strange, but cars like the Lincoln pictured above don’t really exist anymore. Displaced by the “European-inspired Handling” trend, those big, comfy, floaty cars never made much of a comeback. There are comfortable cars being made today — Mercedes makes them, Rolls-Royce and Bentley do, too — but the approach is different. Those cars start with a stiff chassis, competent-if-not-great handling, rubber band tires, etc., and add tricks like Magic Ride Control and active suspension to gobble up the bumps.

Advertisement

The Lincoln and its ilk — well, the idea was that you shouldn’t necessarily know there’s a road at all. Are you a mass of steel, glass and rubber, rolling along a paved surface? Or are you floating as if suspended on a breeze? No way to know. The idea of wending through a line of little orange cones, slaloming? Finding the apex? Slamming on the brakes? Relax, buddy.

These cars were dirt cheap and somewhat common when I was a kid, which meant that not only were they still reasonably common among fastidious grandparents, but a few of my friends and classmates drove big, wallowing, comfy American cars. We took them on road trips, hooned them around and generally luxuriated in bench- seated, soft- sprung, torquey American comfort.



Advertisement

Lately, the idea of a big, cozy personal luxury car has become appealing to me — like maybe I’ll skip my looming mid life crisis and go straight to my G olden Y ears phase. Get some slacks and start playing golf again. Which is why I was reading this listing when I began to wonder, “Wait, is there possibly a large portion of our readership that missed the comfy car era completely?” According to the demographics listed in the Jalopnik media kit for potential advertisers , I’d say it’s more than possible.

Please, someone hop in the comments below and tell me they’ve known true driving/passengering comfort.

