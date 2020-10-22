Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
QOTD

QOTD: How's Your COVID Project?

rorycarroll
Rory Carroll
Filed to:QOTD
QOTDQuestion of the Daywrx
28
Save
2002 WRX Wagon
Photo: Andy Miller

About this time last year, I bought the above WRX wagon on one of those janky auction sites. I’m generally pretty cautious when it comes to car buying, but in a moment of recklessness, I entered what I thought was a lowball bid and hit the confirm button. The car ended up being pretty thrashed, but over the winter and into the early days of COVID, I practiced welding patches in the body and fixed a bunch of fiddly stuff before selling it to my cousin’s husband at a healthy loss. He put a bunch more work into it and it looks pretty good now.

Advertisement

But in the positive column, it totally derailed the Willys rewiring project and the 911 recommission project that I’d been making good progress on. Maybe you did better.

What about you, did you accomplish anything before your brain started melting or are you still getting that mix of guilt and regret that only a stalled car project can bring?

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

At $2,500, Is This 1990 Jeep Cherokee Two-Door Too Needy?

So What Were Those Secret Flying Wing Aircraft Spotted Over Texas?

The Massive Soviet Sub That Inspired 'Hunt For Red October'

Why I Bought A Honda Minivan That Cost About As Much As A New Porsche Cayenne

DISCUSSION

unknown918
Unknown

Project car? Poorly. House projects? Not quite as poor. Does anyone else just feel beat down all the time?