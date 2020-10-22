QOTD: How's Your COVID Project?

Photo : Andy Miller

About this time last year, I bought the above WRX wagon on one of those janky auction sites. I’m generally pretty cautious when it comes to car buying, but in a moment of recklessness, I entered what I thought was a lowball bid and hit the confirm button. The car ended up being pretty thrashed, but over the winter and into the early days of COVID , I practiced welding patches in the body and fixed a bunch of fiddly stuff before selling it to my cousin’s husband at a healthy loss. He put a bunch more work into it and it looks pretty good now.



Advertisement

But in the positive column, it totally derailed the Willys rewiring project and the 911 recommission project that I’d been making good progress on. Maybe you did better.



What about you, did you accomplish anything before your brain started melting or are you still getting that mix of guilt and regret that only a stalled car project can bring?

