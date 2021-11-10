Porsche is celebrating 20 years in China, and it’s doing so in style: With a 996 designed to look like an inflatable swan.

Artist Chris Labrooy has spent his career turning cars into 3D art models, and one of his more popular works involves a few Porsches dressed up as inflatable swans and flamingos — the kinds you’d bring to the swimming pool.

He also has a series of Porsches where they don’t belong (like in a pool, wedged vertically in an alley, and on top of each other), interconnected Citroën sculptures, and the Lexus UX 300e reimagined as things like sneakers. They’re fun, but they’ve always existed in the realm of art.

Now, Porsche has brought the swan car to life. You can check out the photos below:

Porsche chose the 996 for the occasion because it was the first Porsche sold in China, making it a fitting anniversary tribute. And yes, that’s a real 996 chassis that has been modified to provide plenty of space for the swan.

In an interview with Motor1, the artist said the following:

“I’ve always been into cars, ever since I was a small boy,” said Labrooy “I’d play with them, then I would draw them, then drive them in computer games. Even as a youngster I was fascinated by the design of cars. I remember seeing an episode of Top Gear where they went to the Royal College of Art and from the next day onwards I was telling my friends that that was where I wanted to go. To study car design.”

I’d say that creating unique art pieces might have been an even better way to go.

The inflatable swan Porsche will be touring across China, making appearances in different art galleries and museums — so you’ll actually be able to see it in person if you’re willing to travel.

Since the artist has clients around the world, including in the United States, we can hope that the cute little Porsche makes an appearance over here in America. But until then, I’m going to enjoy the photos of this thing hatching from an egg.