Porsche's Carrera RS Tribute GT3 RS Is the Prettiest Porsche Since the 911 R

Late last year, Porsche unveiled the concisely-named 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package. But that reveal only gave us renderings — boring, flatly-lit digital imagery of what the real-life car would eventually look like. Now, finally, we get to see the real thing, after Porsche released 12 gorgeous images of the 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package. I will not be typing that all out again.
Flared Nostrils
Porsche is no stranger to the dual-openings-on-the-hood look, but this one seems particularly layered. Look at all the details in the vents, the levels of material meant to direct and smooth airflow. It’s not there to look pretty, it’s there to be effective.
Check Out That Wing!
If your rear wing isn’t approximately the width of your entire car, are you even trying? Bonus points for the PORSCHE lettering continuing the green accent theme from the rest of the car — itself continued from the original Carrera RS 2.7 of the early 1970s.
Green Light
Even the mirror caps are green. If you’re going to do a bit, you may as well entirely commit to it, right?
Speeding Along
Of course, the original Carrera RS 2.7 wasn’t just pretty — it was a performer. This tribute GT3 RS may not have any additional performance upgrades over the already outrageous RS package, but the plain GT3 RS is already the top performer of the 911 stable. It’ll get you around a track, don’t worry.
Green Wheels
This rules. I cannot get over how hard these wheels go. Every car should come with green wheels. Actually, I’m putting out a call: All factory wheels should either be green or gold. Carmakers, adjust your production lines accordingly. Thank you for your cooperation.
‘Murca
We Americans love us some America on our cars. I mean, sure, the car itself is German, but why should that stand in the way of a little patriotic branding? I personally don’t know if Flag Code allows you to render the stars and stripes in all-green, and I refuse to find out. It’s better this way.
God’s Perfect Seats
Do these seats look incredibly comfortable for extended road trips? Absolutely not. But if you’re taking a GT3 RS on a road trip, you’re likely prepared for the pain — and it’ll all be worth it once you reach whatever perfect roads you’re heading to.
Embroidery
Yes, the green continues to the headrests. Though, I do have to wonder what the little neck pillow here really does. A pillow that small can’t add a measurable amount of comfort, can it? I’m willing to have my mind changed if Porsche ships one of these cars out to the Jalopnik offices, for seat testing purposes.
Custom Doorsills
I have to wonder what vehicle offers the widest selection of doorsills. I think it has to be the 911, right? If you know a car with more options for this tiny little plate, leave it in the comments.
PDK
It may look like a manual shift lever, but check out the gear markings — that’s a PDK right there. I, for one, don’t think that’s a bad thing. Dual-clutch gearboxes are good, and not every car needs to have a stick shift.
Embossing
I may be over here going full Patrick Bateman at this armrest, but it’s worth remembering that you might have to be Bateman to get your hands on this particular 911. It costs over $300,000, which is slightly more than the roughly $50,000 average new-car price today. In short, it’s beautiful, but that beauty doesn’t come cheap.
