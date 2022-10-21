While this is unlikely to come as a surprise to most of you, Porsche’s new GT3 RS is no great beauty. It’s a wild, violent, aero-before-all, no-holds-barred track car that doesn’t really care about style. Except now Porsche has gone and put one of the all-time best color combinations on the new GT3 RS to celebrate the classic Carrera RS from the 1970s, and the results are surprisingly great.

The inelegantly named “Tribute to Carrera RS Package” was announced on Friday , and in addition to the lovely white with Python Green stripes and wheels , it’s also got a few more special touches that should get the hearts of any real Porsche racing nerd . S tarting with the optional Weissach Package, which nets you tons of carbon fiber aero features and magnesium wheels, the Tribute to Carrera RS Package gets you get Python Green mirror caps and decals, plus classic RS logos on the end plates for the giant rear wing.

Inside there are special “Tribute to Carrera RS” sill plates, the RS logo is embossed into the center console lid, and you get white-painted keys. But the special stuff doesn’t stop there. With each vehicle, Porsche will include a unique Porsche Design watch, along with a custom car cover, special license plate frames and a pair of 1:43 scale model cars — one of the classic Carrera RS, and the other of this new car . Finally, Porsche is including an NFT with the car because some people (other than money launderers) presumably still care about those.



If you want a GT3 RS with the Tribute to Carrera RS Package, you better already have a GT3 RS allocation with your dealership; otherwise, you’re out of luck, friend. For those of you who do, the GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS will retail for the rather robust sum of $314,000, including a $1,450 destination fee.

Are green decals and wheels, etc., worth an additional $50,500 over the price of a regular GT3 RS with the Weissach Package? From a lap-time standpoint, probably not. But Porsche is the best in the business at incorporating its heritage into new special editions, and we’re certain the company will have no trouble finding a home for every one of these cars.

