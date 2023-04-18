Polestar 4 Has No Rear Window to Make It Safer, Says Polestar

Polestar is on a bit of a roll right now, after wowing car fans with its Precept concept and the Polestar 6 convertible that could be on sale in 2026. Now, as it prepares to launch the Polestar 3 in the U.S., the Swedish automaker has unveiled yet another new model, but it’s missing something pretty integral to most modern cars.



Imaginatively called the Polestar 4, the new EV is described as a “performance SUV coupé” by Polestar. It sits in the middle of the range between the 2 and 3 in terms of size, price and even styling. The front end has an air of the 3 about it, while the profile and rear quarter look more like the 2.

But, if you carry on studying the rear of the car for more than a few seconds, you’ll notice that something’s missing: there’s no rear window. Polestar says this has been done for a few reasons, including that it allows the glass roof to stretch beyond the passengers’ heads to create a more “immersive” experience.

The absence of a rear window also meant that Polestar had to rethink rear visibility on the new EV. So, in place of a rear-view mirror, the Polestar 4 is fitted with a roof-mounted rear-view camera and a high-definition screen for the driver to observe everything that’s behind them. This system, Polestar says, enables a much “wider field of view than what can be experienced in most modern cars.”

From Automotive News:

Polestar says the digital feed, which can be deactivated to allow drivers to see rear occupants, will improve safety, especially at night. “This is an amazing functional improvement to have the back window removed,” Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said. “At night you don’t just see two tiny dots in the rearview mirror, you see so much more. And you can also look to see your kids back there with the press of a button.”

T he rear-view camera isn’t the only set of eyes on the road that the Polestar 4 has. As with both the Polestar 2 and 3, the new model is adorned with cameras and sensors to monitor road conditions.

In total, the Polestar 4 is fitted with 12 cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors, and one radar system as standard. This includes a system to monitor the driver’s head and eye movements to check if they are feeling tired or are driving under the influence. There are even sensors in the steering wheel to ensure the driver is holding on.

Separately, t he Polestar 4 also holds the title of Polestar’s fastest production car to date. The new car will be available as dual- and single-motor versions, with the single-motor versions fitted with rear-wheel drive. The most powerful model, the l ong-range dual motor, produces 544 hp from its permanent magnet, synchronous motors, which is sufficient to launch it from zero to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds.

Polestar hasn’t shared range targets for every version of the new car, but says that its long-range , single-motor Polestar 4 is eyeing “a preliminary range target of over 300 miles.”

Inside the car, there’s Polestar’s usual minimalist interior that’s packed full of responsibly sourced materials. In the Polestar 4, this includes a new fabric woven from recycled plastic; bio-atributed vinyl seat covers, which have the fossil fuel oil in their makeup replaced with plant-based oils; and floor carpets made from recycled fishing nets.

There’s also a 10.2-inch touchscreen that makes up the center console, and a second screen behind the steering wheel in place of the gauge cluster.

Polestar says the new car will begin production this year, with plans to commence production in China in November this year. It will then launch in the U.S. in 2024 with a target price of $60,000.