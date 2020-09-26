Stunning Polestar Precept Heading Into Production

Image : Polestar

Polestar’s latest concept, the Precept, is officially heading into production. The machine, a 4-door electric vehicles designed with sustainability in mind, could have been relegated to concept hell, with its coolest features cannibalized for other projects. Thankfully, Polestar is going to make the Precept a reality by manufacturing it in the company’s China plant .

Environmentalism is the name of the Precept’s game. The interior is composed of recycled materials like cork, reclaimed fishing nets, and a flax-based composite that promises to be 50 percent lighter than regular plastic. The composite is also purported to absorb more vibrations during an impact. Yes, they’re complex materials—but it’s exciting to know that a gorgeous performance car doesn’t necessarily need to be a detriment to the environment.

“Consumers want to see change from this industry—not just dreams,” said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath, referring to the fact that the Polestar was developed with the intention of committing to a more environmentally friendly future, not necessarily production. But actually building the machine is one of the best ways to highlight that commitment. He continued, “ Now, Precept becomes an even stronger statement. We are committed to reducing the environmental impact of our cars and our business. The aim has to be climate neutrality, even though I recognize that is a long-term goal.”

Polestar has noted that it will be developing a whole new facility in China in which to build the Precept. Ingenlath noted at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2020 that he intends this facility will aim to maintain “ the lowest carbon footprint” possible.

Because of that, there really isn’t a firm timeline in place yet as to when we can expect the Precept, nor is there any indication of price, battery power, or range. Nor is there any indication of how much other technology—such as the s olid-state lidar sensor above the windshield or the LED sensor in the C-pillar that displays charge level—will translate to the final product.

Polestar has opted against the balls-to-the-wall strategy used by companies like Tesla, who depend on big investments to develop products that haven’t been released yet. Instead, the company has opted for a slower, more natural growth, and its plan has worked.

Now, we can just hope that Polestar will bring some of its beautiful machines over to the United States. Ingenlath notes that that’s his intention, but everything is still up in the air.