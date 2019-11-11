Plane Stops During Snowy Landing By Stabbing Wing Into Ground

It’s finally getting cold outside around the U.S., which means more snow. While not ideal, snow isn’t necessarily unusual for a plane to land in, but a flight arriving into Chicago’s O’Hare Airport slid right off the runway this morning anyway.



My colleagues in the office less thrilled about aviation, in general, were disturbed by the video, but the plane actually comes in fairly normally. Once on the ground, it appears to begin to slide around in the loose surface on the tarmac, only finally coming to a stop after leaving the tarmac for the grass with the plane’s wing stabbing into the ground.

Reports indicate nobody was injured in the landing. Everyone also sounded relatively calm, at least in the video, including the woman who announced “I think we landed” for anybody onboard who may not have been sure.

It was just a minor case of Fast And Furious: Snow Drift.