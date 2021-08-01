There are few things better than a good, old fashioned, ultra-slow drag race. Forget clocking record speeds and fraction-of-a-second times — I want to see a race so slow that I could be in contention with the winner. And that’s exactly what happens when you pit four city EVs against each other.

Advertisement

City EVs, technically known as quadricycles (which serves as a way for these cars to avoid driver age, power, weight requirements), are tiny little vehicles that look more like a slightly larger, more refined version of your childhood Barbie Jeep that have grown quite popular in European cities. In many places, you can rent these machines to tool around town, which means you don’t have to actually own your own vehicle and yet also take up even less space than a traditional compact car.

As a result, these things aren’t exactly paragons of power, but they don’t really need to be. Which is exactly why we should be setting these vehicles up for a drag racing battle.

That’s exactly what the UK team at What Car? did. They nabbed four different vehicles — the Citroen Ami, the Renault Twizy, the Micro Electric, and the REVAi — and set them up for a head-to-head battle to see which is fastest. Or, in our case, which is the slowest.

Before you watch the video, let’s run through some specs so you can pick yourself a candidate.

Citroen Ami

Cost: $6,000

Power: 8 hp

Weight: 1,069 lbs

Range: 43 miles

Renault Twizy

Cost: $16,700

Power: 17 hp

Weight: 1,520 lbs

Range: 19 to 34 miles

Micro Electric

Cost: $16,7000

Power: 10 hp

Weight: 1,141 lbs

Range: 93 miles

REVAi

Cost: $7,130

Power: 17 hp

Weight: 882 lbs

Range: 50 mi

Now that we have that out of the way, it’s time for some video action:

Now, how did your choice fare? The Micro Electric ends up being fastest, with the Citroen Ami clocking in dead last — almost ten seconds slower than the Micro.