Photo Proof The Roval Is Good

One of the most exciting things in NASCAR only happens a few times a year, and that is, of course, when the sanctioning body takes its race cars to road courses. It not only reminds the world that NASCAR does sometimes turn right, but also that if there are curbs on the track, NASCAR drivers will absolutely hop them.

It’s a hilarious sight to watch between one and four wheels on each car catapult off of the ground, especially in a discipline of motorsports that’s gone all in on downforce and is thus glued to the track all race, every race on oval circuits.

With that in mind, please enjoy these photos from the Cup Series’ recent stop at the Charlotte Motor Speedway roval, where cars went airborne more often than cats that had been spooked from behind. You won’t regret it.

Photo : Brian Lawdermilk ( Getty Images )

Photo : Brian Lawdermilk ( Getty Images )

Photo : Brian Lawdermilk ( Getty Images )

Photo : Brian Lawdermilk ( Getty Images )

Photo : Brian Lawdermilk ( Getty Images )

Photo : Brian Lawdermilk ( Getty Images )

Photo : Brian Lawdermilk ( Getty Images )

Photo : Brian Lawdermilk ( Getty Images )