People Are Already Renting Out Their Toyota Supras

Photo: Tyler (Turo)

If I know anything about hype, it’s that there will always be a slew of people following right behind it, trying to profit. The 2020 Toyota Supra is perhaps the most hyped-up car of this year and it’s already landed on Turo, ready for folks to rent.

The first is this red Supra with Premium trim in Newark, New Jersey, being rented out by a host named Octavio. At the time of this writing, the fee is $132 a day, which isn’t terrible. The included distance is apparently 200 miles a day, 1,000 miles a week or 1,500 miles a month. A thousand miles a week is a lot of miles! You could cover some serious ground without violating that restriction.

Octavio asks renters to have fun, but to definitely also respect the road and the law. He’s forbidden customers to race or launch the car, though I suspect a few people might try and break that rule.

The second is this white Premium Launch edition that’s being rented out by Tyler in Westminster, Colorado. Tyler is asking a little more in fees; he’s charging $549 per day. The included distance is 150 miles a day, 1,000 miles a week and 1,500 miles a month.

Look, if you’re itching to try out the new Supra, this is definitely one of the ways to go. Just remember these cars belong to other people and you shouldn’t treat them like crap just because you feel like it. Don’t be an asshole and don’t endanger anyone else on the road or in the car with you.

Other than that, who’s on board?