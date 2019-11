Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

I was, uh, in a dark place last night, then I realized that Caddyshack still existed. And then I realized this, the greatest Pavement track ever, also still existed. Which is how I found myself dancing in the kitchen alone late at night, like a maniac. Other people call this self-care.