Our Favorite Weird Press Pictures Of Cars

When a new car gets unveiled or updated, it usually comes with a slew of fairly standard photos showing off every detail of the car, both broad and minute. For the most part, they aren’t terribly interesting pieces of photography, but they don’t really have to be. They’re just supposed to, you know, show off the car.

However, sometimes automakers take it another step forward and cross into the realm of weird. That’s really where the fun begins, and it’s the inspiration behind this post.

We’ve got a really extensive catalog of press photos at our disposal from various websites and other means. Ninety nine percent of these photos are very run-of-the-mill, but not all of them, and we’ve decided it’s time for those types of photos to see the light of day. They deserve just as much, if not more, love than regular pictures.

So, why don’t we all sit back, relax and take a look at our favorite weird automotive press photos of all time?