The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser From Every Angle

Toyota unveiled the newest iteration of the iconic Land Cruiser, returning to North America after a three-year hiatus. While the SUV will no longer be equipped with a V8 engine, there’s a lot to look forward to with the all-rounder off-roader when it hits showrooms next s pring — including its looks.

The first thing that will catch everyone’s eye is the retro styling reminiscent of previous Land Cruisers. Many of the design choices made by Toyota will hopefully see this model age gracefully. Now, let’s take in the new 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser from as many angles as possible.