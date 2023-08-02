The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser From Every Angle

Car Culture

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser From Every Angle

The new off-roader features retro styling and a new hybrid inline-four engine

By
Ryan Erik King
Image for article titled The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser From Every Angle
Photo: Toyota

Toyota unveiled the newest iteration of the iconic Land Cruiser, returning to North America after a three-year hiatus. While the SUV will no longer be equipped with a V8 engine, there’s a lot to look forward to with the all-rounder off-roader when it hits showrooms next spring — including its looks.

The first thing that will catch everyone’s eye is the retro styling reminiscent of previous Land Cruisers. Many of the design choices made by Toyota will hopefully see this model age gracefully. Now, let’s take in the new 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser from as many angles as possible.

Slim, Rectangular Headlights

Image for article titled The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser From Every Angle
Photo: Toyota

The thin, rectangular headlights are a standout design feature on the new Land Cruiser. Toyota says the distinctive shape is supposed to remind people of the FJ62.

The 1958 Edition’s Round Headlights

Image for article titled The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser From Every Angle
Photo: Toyota

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser will also be available in a heritage 1958 trim level. The number is a reference to the year that the Land Cruiser was introduced in the United States.

One of many changes for the 1958 trim are the round LED headlights, similar to the lights featured on the Land Cruiser up until the 1990s.

Short Overhangs

Image for article titled The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser From Every Angle
Photo: Toyota

Short hangovers at the front and rear help the 2024 Land Cruiser have an approach angle of up to 31 degrees and a departure angle of up to 22 degrees. Also, the breakover angle reaches 25.0 degrees

Boxy Yet Compact

Image for article titled The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser From Every Angle
Photo: Toyota

The 2024 Land Cruiser is 4.4 inches narrower and 1.2 inches shorter than the previous 200 Series model while still being based on a traditional body-on-frame platform.

Off-Road Lineage

Image for article titled The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser From Every Angle
Photo: Toyota

As always the Land Cruiser remains a capable off-roader. Toyota’s Multi-Terrain Select system comes standard on the 2024 Land Cruiser. The driver-adjustable system controls wheelspin across a variety of terrain. The automaker’s low-speed, off-road cruise control function, CRAWL Control, is also standard.

The 1958's Standard Fog Lamps

Image for article titled The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser From Every Angle
Photo: Toyota

The 1958 trim comes to fog lamps standard from the factory while the base trim gets upgraded color-selectable RIGID fog lamps.

Obligatory Badge Shot

Image for article titled The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser From Every Angle
Photo: Toyota

Let me take a moment to mention that the new Land Cruiser is built on the global TNGA-F body-on-frame platform used by Sequoia, Tacoma, and Tundra as well as the Lexus GX and LX.

Mooted Interior

Image for article titled The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser From Every Angle
Photo: Toyota

Toyota has found form in function. At the simplest level, the interior of the Land Cruiser wouldn’t look out of place 30 years ago. Muted without leaning too heavily into a modern minimalist appearance. The off-roader mates a 12.3-inch touchscreen with physical buttons.

Digital Dash

Image for article titled The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser From Every Angle
Photo: Toyota

Some would probably like physical gauges on the new retro-inspired Land Cruiser, but I’ve grown fond of the visual design of Toyota’s digital dashboard displays.

Physical Buttons

Image for article titled The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser From Every Angle
Photo: Toyota

As mentioned earlier, the Land Cruiser features physical buttons for a variety of controls. Honestly, nothing matches the tactile feel of an actual button.

Ground Clearance And Optional Skid Plates

Image for article titled The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser From Every Angle
Photo: Toyota

The Land Cruiser has a ground clearance of 8.7 inches. Customers can add rock rails and high-strength steel plates to their ordered model.

Boxy Silhouette

Image for article titled The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser From Every Angle
Photo: Toyota

Toyota says its design team kept four terms in mind during the new Land Cruiser’s development: authentic, reliable, timeless, and professional.

Hybrid Powertrain

Image for article titled The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser From Every Angle
Photo: Toyota

The 2024 Land Cruiser is equipped with Toyota’s new i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain as standard. The powertrain pairs a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with a 48-hp electric motor mated into an eight-speed transmission. The total system produces 326 horsepower and 465 lb.-ft. of torque.

The 1958's Differences

Image for article titled The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser From Every Angle
Photo: Toyota

The 1958 trim features differences other than the standard fog lamps. The heritage trim sports a smaller 8-inch touchscreen and black fabric seats.

An Icon Returned

Image for article titled The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser From Every Angle
Photo: Toyota

I really do hope this iteration of the Land Cruiser is around for the long haul. A true off-roader while still looking sleek and modern. I can’t wait to see it hit streets and trails in Spring 2024!

