The Old Toyota Land Cruiser Is New Again

The new Toyota Land Cruiser is leaning hard into its heritage. It seems that what is old is, indeed, new again, and Toyota is embracing the boxy looks of its classic Land Cruisers to woo fans to its upcoming off-roader SUV. We’ve only had glimpses so far, but the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser will be fully revealed on August 1. Well, in the U.S., anyway. In its home country of Japan, the Land Cruiser will reportedly debut on August 2 — proof that, in some ways, Japan is living in the future.

Or are we living in the past? It’s hard to tell, but the Land Cruiser is definitely eager to return to its roots as far as design goes. That much is evident from the footage that Toyota has released lately, such as this teaser from Instagram:

Advertisement

From what we can see, the lines of the 2024 Land Cruiser will hew closely to that of the 2024 Lexus GX. The design also seems to be a modern interpretation of the FJ62 Land Cruiser, according to Toyota’s own promotional material, which invites Land Cruiser enthusiasts to compare and contrast the old LC with the new.

The 2024 Land Cruiser is missing the chrome bumper, if you ask me. I get that modern safety standards are likely responsible for bumper design today, with bumpers now integrated into the overall look of modern trucks and SUVs (cars, too). But I do miss the days of chrome bumpers on gnarly trucks and SUVs, which acted more like steps and were visibly distinct from the rest of the design.

Advertisement Advertisement

The new Land Cruiser’s big integrated bumper is more obvious from Toyota’s Japanese teaser images, which are on the carmaker’s social media posts and can also be found on Toyota’s special site dedicated to the debut of the upcoming Land Cruiser. The images give us more clues into the look of the 2024 Land Cruiser, but we just have to piece them together like a jigsaw puzzle for now.

Advertisement