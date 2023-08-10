2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle

Car Culture

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle

Hyundai has completely redesigned the Santa Fe. Love it or hate it, this mid-size crossover is eye-catching

By
Andy Kalmowitz
Comments (2)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle
Photo: Hyundai

It’s hard to think of a vehicle that has seen a more extreme redesign from one year to the next than the all-new Santa Fe. The soft curved lines of the previous car are gone in favor of a more traditional, SUV-like exterior. It gives the Santa Fe a much more brawny look, which is what Hyundai tells me consumers are looking for. It makes sense, doesn’t it? Just about every new crossover coming out these days looks a bit more muscular and off-road-capable than their crossover underpinnings would actually suggest.

Advertisement

The interior has also seen a complete overhaul. There is more space than you’ll know what to do with as well as a number of touches and elements that makes the 2024 Santa Fe feel a bit more premium than the outgoing vehicle. It’s still not exactly on par with the Palisade, but that crossover is supposed to be a more premium offering from the Korean automaker.

Anyway, let’s take a look at what Hyundai has done to totally redesign the 2024 Santa Fe.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 32

Boxes At Dusk

Boxes At Dusk

Image for article titled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle
Photo: Hyundai

It’s hard to tell, but this Santa Fe Hybrid was perched up at the top of a very steep hill. If it could handle that, then a dirt road will be no issue.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 32

Look At All That Space

Look At All That Space

Image for article titled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle
Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai went with a more minimalist and clean design inside. And yet it still has buttons!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 32

Please Build This, Hyundai

Please Build This, Hyundai

Image for article titled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle
Photo: Hyundai

This is the Santa Fe XRT Concept that Hyundai says it’s still on the fence about building (boo!) There aren’t too many details on it, but it has bigger wheels, a raised suspension and all sorts of off-roady bits you can put on there.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 32

On The Hill

On The Hill

Image for article titled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle
Photo: Hyundai

There’s that hill again! I promise it was steep, or maybe I’m just out of shape.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 32

Now That’s What I Call Comfy

Now That’s What I Call Comfy

Image for article titled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle
Photo: Hyundai

I was only in the Santa Fe for a limited time, but its front seats felt supremely comfy. They even have a similar function to the electric vehicle Hyundai makes in that they can recline almost flat.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 32

H —— H

H —— H

Image for article titled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle
Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai absolutely loves the headlight/front fascia design of the Santa Fe. While all of the H’s may seem a bit corny, it does grow on you.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 32

Stop Saying It Looks Like A Defender

Stop Saying It Looks Like A Defender

Image for article titled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle
Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai tells us that the Santa Fe’s design was actually penned well before the Defender hit the market. Take that, haters.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 32

Turbocharged Fury

Turbocharged Fury

Image for article titled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle
Photo: Hyundai

Here’s one of the engines the Santa Fe can come equipped with. It’s a 2.5-liter turbo four that puts out about 280 horsepower and is mated to an 8-speed DCT. North America will also get a 1.6-liter hybrid turbo unit that’ll put out about 180 horsepower.

Advertisement

Other engines at launch include a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-popper and a 1.6-liter turbocharged plug-in hybrid. Hyundai has not yet told us if those two engines will make it to our shores.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 32

A Wide Gate

A Wide Gate

Image for article titled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle
Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai wanted the tailgate of the Santa Fe to be as wide as possible, and pretty much dictated every other design choice the company made.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 32

Double The Charging, Double The Fun

Double The Charging, Double The Fun

Image for article titled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle
Photo: Hyundai

WE CAN ALL MAKE OUR PHONES HOT TOGETHER

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 32

H———H

H———H

I———-I

Image for article titled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle
Photo: Hyundai
Advertisement

The headlights are easy to spot. but do you see the other H? Look below the headlights and across the front plate. Yep, another H.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 32

FEH

FEH

Image for article titled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle
Photo: Hyundai

So Fe.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 32

A Nook For Your Stuff

A Nook For Your Stuff

Image for article titled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle
Photo: Hyundai

Moving the shifter off the console means more room for your stuff! Look at that hole. You could put so much into it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 32

It’s Eye-Catching

It’s Eye-Catching

Image for article titled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle
Photo: Hyundai

Vents open and close up front to help with the drag coefficient.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 32

Oh Captains, My Captains

Oh Captains, My Captains

Image for article titled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle
Photo: Hyundai

Second-row captains chairs or a bench are available on the Santa Fe. Hyundai won’t say if there will be a U.S. option to delete the rear-most seats.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 32

Big Light Big Car

Big Light Big Car

Image for article titled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle
Photo: Hyundai

The light shines upon thee.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 32

Column Shifters Are So Back

Column Shifters Are So Back

Image for article titled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle
Photo: Hyundai

Never been more back. However, I feel like D and R should be switched. That’s just me though

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 32

You Can Sleep On It!

You Can Sleep On It!

Image for article titled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle
Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai wants you to know that you can sleep in the Santa Fe or on top of it quiet comfortably if you find yourself experiencing the awful task of camping.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 32

No Logo

No Logo

Image for article titled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle
Photo: Hyundai

There’s no logo, but four dots represent “H” in morse code. Cheeky.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 32

Geniuses Pick Green

Geniuses Pick Green

Image for article titled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle
Photo: Hyundai

This is a good ass color, isn’t it?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 32

Simple Cluster

Simple Cluster

Image for article titled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle
Photo: Hyundai

That temperature gauge isn’t wrong. It was indeed 116ish degrees during the launch in New Mexico.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 32

So Hot Right Now

So Hot Right Now

Image for article titled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle
Photo: Hyundai

Can you feel the heat?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 32

Fake Vent

Fake Vent

Image for article titled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle
Photo: Hyundai

Annoying, but it is what it is.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 32

Big Trunk

Big Trunk

Image for article titled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle
Photo: Hyundai

Imagine how many things you could put back here, let alone people.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

26 / 32

Bigger Trunk!

Bigger Trunk!

Image for article titled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle
Photo: Hyundai

It’s a bit hard to tell, but Hyundai says that with the seats folded, the floor is *literally* flat. Though, that’s probably more useful with the second-row bench seat.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

27 / 32

Black Trim Tricks The Eye

Black Trim Tricks The Eye

Image for article titled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle
Photo: Hyundai

Adding black trim around the wheel arches really makes the Santa Fe look a lot tougher, doesn’t it?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

28 / 32

We’re All Cool

We’re All Cool

Image for article titled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle
Photo: Hyundai

Don’t worry, third-row passengers can control the temperature back there.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

29 / 32

I See You

I See You

Image for article titled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle
Photo: Hyundai

It’s got a real presence to it, don’t you think?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

30 / 32

You Don’t Need More Space

You Don’t Need More Space

Image for article titled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle
Photo: Hyundai

If this car is somehow to cramped for you, then I don’t know what to say. Maybe you should re-evaluate your life choices.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

31 / 32

Give Hyundai Its Flowers

Give Hyundai Its Flowers

Image for article titled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle
Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai seems to have built a really good crossover with the 2024 Santa Fe... at least we think. I mean, until we are behind the wheel of this thing, who really knows? It could be absolutely awful. We’re just going to have to wait and see.

Advertisement

32 / 32