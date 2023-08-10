2024 Hyundai Santa Fe From Every Box-tastic Angle

It’s hard to think of a vehicle that has seen a more extreme redesign from one year to the next than the all-new Santa Fe. The soft curved lines of the previous car are gone in favor of a more traditional, SUV-like exterior. It gives the Santa Fe a much more brawny look, which is what Hyundai tells me consumers are looking for. It makes sense, doesn’t it? Just about every new crossover coming out these days looks a bit more muscular and off-road-capable than their crossover underpinnings would actually suggest.

The interior has also seen a complete overhaul. There is more space than you’ll know what to do with as well as a number of touches and elements that makes the 2024 Santa Fe feel a bit more premium than the outgoing vehicle. It’s still not exactly on par with the Palisade, but that crossover is supposed to be a more premium offering from the Korean automaker.

Anyway, let’s take a look at what Hyundai has done to totally redesign the 2024 Santa Fe.