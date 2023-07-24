2024 Hyundai Santa Fe: What Do You Want To Know?

Hyundai recently decided to shock the world with its group-up redesign of its incredibly popular Santa Fe crossover. It went from a slightly odd-looking curvy little thing to a box on wheels. Now, much like Hyundai/Kia’s other vehicles, this design hasn’t hit it out of the park with everyone. But, if you ask me, I think it’s fantastic. That’s why I’m especially excited to be checking it out this week… in Santa Fe, New Mexico. How cute.

But, before I head to the desert, I want to know what you want to know about it. Honestly, you all should have a lot of questions. Hyundai has decided to give us nearly nothing regarding details about the 2024 Santa Fe, but that’s alright. Who doesn’t love a surprise?

Right now, we pretty much only know about the design, inside and outside. On the outside, you’ve got that very distinctive boxy look. It’s not for everybody, but you cannot deny that it is at least eye-catching. In a lot of ways, it looks like a Land Rover something or other, and to me, that’s a good thing. The front and back of the little SUV are marked by H-pattern head and tail lamps. Is it a little corny? Sure, but I think it’s fun!

We’ve only got a couple of interior shots to go off of on Hyundai’s website, but even from a limited view, it’s very apparent that the Korean automaker is going for a minimalist look inside the Santa Fe. It’s nowhere near as distinctive as the outside of the crossover, but it looks like a nice place to be. In terms of tech, you’ve got the double-screen dash that is popping up in tons of vehicles, what looks to be a capacitive touch HVAC interface and two wireless charging pads in the center console. There also seems to be a pretty decent amount of ambient lighting around the cabin.



I’ve got a feeling that Hyundai is going to talk a lot about how it’s supposed to be relaxing and serene – much like the interior of its Ioniq 6 electric sedan. I honestly hope that’s the case, because the 6’s cabin is wonderful.

But yeah, other than that, we don’t have too much. I’ve got no idea what sort of engines or electric motors are going to power this thing or what transmission they’ll be hooked up to. Maybe it’ll run on dreams and magic! Who knows?



In any case, drop down below and let me know what you want to know about the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe. I’ll be learning all about it right alongside you.