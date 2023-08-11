If You Want To Own One Of The Last Jeep Gladiator Diesels, It’ll Cost You $70,000

Jeep’s diesel- equipped Wrangler and Gladiator models gained a bit of a following when they debuted for the 2020 model year. Here was an engine that could get you up to 29 mpg on the highway in what is effectively a brick with off- road tires. But it was a pricey option, costing $4,000 to add on to your Wrangler or Gladiator. After only being around a couple of years, Jeep announced it was pulling the plug on the diesel. The Wrangler diesel was canned last year. This year sees the Gladiator diesel bowing out, but before it does, Jeep wants to charge your eyeballs out for a limited run special edition.

Jeep is using the same special edition package it did for the last of the diesel Wranglers. Called the Gladiator FarOut Edition, it’s a host of visual and off-road goodies. The starting point for the Gladiator FarOut Edition is the Gladiator Rubicon Diesel. That gets you Jeep’s 3.0-liter Ecodiesel V6 with 444 lb-ft of torque, an eight speed automatic, two speed transfer case and Dana front and rear heavy duty axles.



The FarOut Edition builds on that. Other drivers won’t forget you’re driving a Jeep with a diesel engine. There’s a big- ass “ Diesel 3.0L” graphic on the hood and another “3.0 D” badge on the one side of the rear tailgate with a “FarOut” badge on the other side. There’s black fender decals and a black grille, 33-inch mud terrain tires with 17-inch black wheels, a steel front bumper, LED headlights and a spray-in bedliner from Mopar.



Inside, there’s black leather seating with red accents, more red stitching on the dash ( which also happens to be covered in black leather on some panels), and all- weather floor mats. This is all in addition to the standard safety, cold weather, and trailer and heavy duty electronics packages.



Only a select few will be able to get behind the wheel of one of these Gladiator Rubicon FarOut editions, as Jeep is only making 1,000. But when I say select few, I really mean people with either deep pockets or ones willing to agree to questionable loan terms. Including destination, Jeep is charging $71,790 for the FarOut Edition. That’s a lot of coin. Jeep says it’ll be available to order starting in September with deliveries beginning in Q3 2023.

