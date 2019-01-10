The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Diesel Is A $4,000 Premium With No Manual Option: Report

Photo: Andrew Collins / Jalopnik

The 2020 Jeep Wrangler will finally be available with a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel making a boatload of torque, and an alleged dealer order guide lists the upgrade will cost about $6,000 over the standard Wrangler.

According to a forum member over on the JL Wrangler forums, the new diesel option is now available for order on four-door Wranglers, with an order sheet for a 2020 Unlimited Rubicon breaking down the pricing as a $4,000 premium for the EcoDiesel engine. There’s no manual gearbox available on the oil burner, so you must also splurge $2,000 for the eight-speed automatic gearbox.

According to the principles of math, that puts the premium total at $6,000 for the diesel, or only about $3,250 more than the optional 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 gas engine with the optional 8-speed auto. The new diesel engine makes 260 horsepower and a whopping 442 lb-ft of torque.

Another catch is that you apparently won’t be able to get the diesel on any two-door Wranglers because the required additional diesel exhaust fluid cuts into the fuel tank capacity, and on the two-door Wranglers Jeep just wouldn’t be able to fit a big enough fuel tank “for customer needs,” according to a Jeep spokesperson speaking to Trucks.com.



Jalopnik reached out to Jeep to confirm pricing and option details and will update when we know more.

As Autob log points out, it’s now dangerously easy to option your 2020 Wrangler all the way up to nearly $60,000, which seems ridiculous but evidently Jeep fans have no problems spending that kinda cash on their ultimate lifestyle vehicle, or whatever.

Must be a Jeep thing.

Owners are going to have to get new tacky upside-down bumper stickers reading, “If you can read this, don’t flip me back over. I can’t afford the insurance claim and would rather just die here, thanks.”