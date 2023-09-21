One Dead, Dozens Injured In High School Student Bus Crash

A charter bus carrying Long Island high school marching band members crashed today, killing one student and injuring dozens more, reports the New York Times. Five of those injured were reportedly taken to the hospital in critical condition. The bus fell down an embankment and ended up on its side, but it is currently not clear what caused the crash. It’s been reported that the bus was one of six that was heading to a Pennsylvania marching band camp.

A spokesperson for the New York State Department of Transportation said the bus, which was operated by a company called Regency Transportation, had passed its most recent safety inspection, and the driver was properly licensed. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of this terrible crash and their families,” they said in a statement. “As this matter remains under law enforcement investigation, we are not in a position to comment further at this time.”

According to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, New York State Police, Homeland Security and emergency services are assisting local emergency crews. “We are grateful for the first responders whose speedy action saved lives and we will continue to support them however necessary,” she said in a statement. “Our hearts are with all who are impacted by this horrific situation.”

ABC 7 News reports that the person who died has been confirmed to be an adult, but the five passengers who are currently in critical condition are all believed to be students. Students who didn’t require hospitalization were reportedly taken to a nearby community center to be released to their families.

Donna Baltch, a Howitt Middle School teacher, told ABC 7, “My niece is on one of the other buses, she’s okay. It’s terrifying. These kids go on a trip to have fun. This is something that they look forward to all year, and these poor teachers, these chaperones. I’m hearing mixed things. We don’t know if they’re okay. Right now, we are just praying and hoping that they’re okay.”