Illustration: Jason Torchinsky

You may have seen a photo going around of a line of McLarens parked on a dealership lot appearing to partially submerged in floodwater. While it did rain a lot in Houston yesterday, the dealership in question has assured us that the cars are fine.



Speaking over phone, McLaren Houston General Manager Shawn Seaman explained to me that the photo in question is deceptive. Though the dealership did receive rain and there was standing water on the lot, the cars seen in the picture circulating, all new 720Ss, were undamaged.

“The cars are parked on an incline,” Seaman said “The noses got a little wet but the rear ends of the car, where the motor is, were totally safe.”

Photo: Shawn Seaman

After hearing about the photo through numerous calls, texts, and messages, Seaman went back down to the dealership last night to check on things. The photos he took last night around 8:30 PM show how the cars are parked on an embankment that drains towards the road (which is still flooded) and the center of the dealership’s lot, which had already totally cleared by water by the time the photos were taken.

Photo: Shawn Seaman

The rest of the dealership appears completely unaffected. Seaman sent along a number of pictures and video of the showroom and service center garage, which held all customer cars in for service. Though the storm threw down some serious precipitation, the building itself was more than fine and all of the cars inside (including a really smart-looking dark blue 600LT on the showroom floor) were totally unharmed, according to Seaman.



Though the cars were not submerged, Seaman made clear that the condition of the cars would be reviewed carefully before any sales or deliveries of the united effected would be made.

Photo: Shawn Seaman

I also asked Seaman whether the dealership has plans in place for when worse weather than a particularly strong thunderstorm. “We get all the cars inside,” Seaman explained. “We get cars up on all the lifts if we have to.”



There’s still more hurricane season ahead of us, but it seems like McClaren Houston is prepared.



