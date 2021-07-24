No One Told Me How Expensive Moving Is

Buying a home is an expensive venture, and I thought I’d prepared myself for all possible fees that would be necessary — immediate repairs, paying for storage, hiring a professional to help me move my big-ass couch down nine floors — but nothing prepared me for the cost of renting a U-Haul.
My husband and I bought our big, beautiful 1996 Suburban to, in part, move all of my shit from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to San Antonio, Texas. Our original plan was to just rent a U-Haul trailer and stick it to the back. But when we actually surveyed all the shit in my apartment — three bookcases, a four-poster bed, that aforementioned big-ass couch — it became pretty clear that we were going to have to opt for a box truck for all the big stuff, and then we’d use the Suburban to move the things I didn’t want to immediately stick into storage. Stuff like my collection of out-of-print books and my summer clothes.
Okay. Cool. We priced out a box truck, and it didn’t look terrible. Just over $2,000. Not great, but it was entirely doable… especially because it wasn’t really like we had a choice.
And then we realized we were going to have to move about five days earlier than planned because I needed to be home for an appointment I’d totally forgotten about. Cue the frantic rearranging of plans… and the realization that there’s a $500 surcharge to rent our specific U-Haul truck on a weekend.
Here enters one of those moments where I truly understand that I come from a fairly privileged background, because for me, this was annoying and meant I’d have to be budgeting a little more aggressively than usual for the next few weeks. But for a lot of people who work regular, full-time jobs, where the weekend is their only option to move, that extra cost is a big, painful deal. And that sucks.
And as I write this, I realize I’ve forgotten to factor in the cost of gas.
DISCUSSION
Being prior military, I’m very familiar with the costs of moving. It sucks. The stuff that gets you by surprise is not the cost of gas, but all the food and hotels you need to stay at during the trip. You have to restock your new place with food, TP, and all the other little stuff. Like all the little nuts, bolts, and fasteners you buy for a project car, it adds up quickly.