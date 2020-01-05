No One Should Pay Six-Figures For A Dodge Charger Daytona That Doesn't Have A Ridiculous Wing

Image : Dodge

I have a few issues with the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition, and one of them is that the name is too long. Another issue that I have with the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition is that some dealers are asking over $100,000 for the special edition vehicle, according to Mopar Insiders.

Still another issue that I have with the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition is that it does not have an absurdly tall wing on the back and a pointy front nose. The only thing of absurd dimensions is the name.

The 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona was sold to the public with the aerodynamic nose and the tall rear wing so that it could be homologated and run in NASCAR. It did well, winning its first race and becoming the first car in NASCAR to break 200 mph. Dodge made just over 500 of them and they go for six-figures these days. The next year Plymouth sold the Road Runner Superbird with a similar configuration.

They were known as the “Winged Warriors” for obvious reasons. Dodge has reused the Charger Daytona name several times since then for special edition cars, none of which have had the pointy nose or tall wing.



The next time the Charger Daytona name was used it was a few years later on a rebadged 1975 Chrysler Cordoba. Like all mid 70s Chrysler products, it was a disappointment, and about the only thing that differentiated it from a regular Cordoba was a two-tone paint job.

The following Charger Daytona came in 2006 with a 10 horsepower bump over the standard Charger R/T and a few other mild performance upgrades. Oh, and stickers. Daytona stickers and Hemi stickers. A blackout sticker between the taillights. Lots of stickers, but no tall wing, and no pointy nose. More Charger Daytonas came out in 2013 and 2017, and now for 2020 there is the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition.

They all have Daytona stickers, but still no tall wing. J ust a short “t hat’s not a wing,” wing.

I can understand not having the pointy nose. I’m sure there would be some crash issues, a nd all the cooling design would have to be redone which might make the whole thing not worth the money. But the wing? Come on. If you’re going to have a 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition that is sold in the same limited 501 units that the original Daytona charger was sold in, it could at least have an absurdly tall wing.

I’m sure Dodge has some good reasons to not put a tall wing on the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition. But you certainly have no good reason to spend more than $100,000 on any Dodge Charger Daytona unless it has a pointy nose and a wing.