No. 8 Toyota Wins The 24 Hours of Le Mans After Final Half Hour Safety Car

There was no stopping Toyota Gazoo Racing at the 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans: the team was dominant from the very start. And while the No. 7 experienced an early heartbreak after leading the opening hours, the No. 8 was ultimately able to secure an overall win. Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, and Brendon Hartley graced the top step of the podium as victors of the world’s biggest endurance event.

The last hour of Le Mans brought its fair share of surprises. Two of the top five LMP2 cars suffered some kind of disaster—suspension failure for the G-Drive and a bad crash into the tire barrier for Graff Racing. After that second crash, there was no choice but to bring out a safety car during the last half hour, with the track going green with just over 20 minutes to go.

Bunching up the drivers made for a fascinating final few minutes. While the leaders of each class had firmly established themselves, the closed gap made for some fascinating battles for position, both on the track and in the pit lane.

The No. 38. Jota pitted with five minutes to go, having come up two laps short on fuel, leaving the No. 22 untouched for LMP2 class win and overall top five.

Overall Top Three

No. 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing

Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Brendon Hartley

No. 1 Rebellion Racing

Gustavo Menezes, Norman Nato, Bruno Senna

No. 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

LMP1 Podium

No. 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing

Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Brendon Hartley

No. 1 Rebellion Racing

Gustavo Menezes, Norman Nato, Bruno Senna

No. 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

LMP2 Podium

No. 22 United Autosports

Phil Hanson, Filipe Albuquerque, Paul di Resta

No. 38 Jota

Roberto Gonzalez, Antonio Felix da Costa, Anthony Davidson

No. 31 Panis Racing

Julien Canal, Nico Jamin, Matthieu Vaxiviere

LM GTE Pro Podium

No. 97 Aston Martin Racing

Alex Lynn, Maxime Martin, Harry Tincknell

No. 51 AF Corse

James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi, Daniel Serra

No. 95 Aston Martin Racing

Nicki Thiim, Marco Sorensen, Richard Westbrook

LM GTE Am Podium

No. 90 TF Sport

Salih Yoluc, Charlie Eastwood, Jonathan Adam

No. 77 Dempsey-Proton Racing

Christian Ried, Riccardo Pera, Matt Campbell

No. 83 AF Corse

Francois Perrodo, Emmanuel Collard, Nicklas Nielsen