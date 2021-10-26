Of the cars that did not DNF, Nikita Mazepin finished last on Sunday at the United States Grand Prix, as he has in all but four races this Formula 1 season. Obviously, he has all of zero points for the driver’s championship. I thought maybe he was doing all this for shits and giggles but it doesn’t even sound like he’s having much fun in the process.
His complaints from the U.S. Grand Prix include his feet getting very hot and a headrest that came unlodged. From MotorSport.com:
Speaking about how his race was, Mazepin said: “Bad. My headrest came off on the first lap in Turn 2.
“It made the first lap very sketchy because I couldn’t see anything in my mirrors. It added an unnecessary pitstop. So yeah, very lonely, boring and painful race, degrading like fuck.”
Mazepin blamed his team for the headrest problem.
“I believe it’s a human error,” he explained. “It came off in Turn 2, and it’s never done that in my racing career. So I imagine something was done differently for it to happen.”
It is somewhat rare that you hear a driver throw his team under the bus like that, but Mazepin’s had a very lonely, boring, and painful season, too, so it makes sense that his nerves are a little frayed. Well, it seems that it is not just him, as Haas team principal Gunther Steiner also sounds annoyed, and implies that Mazepin is a wuss or something. Emphasis mine:
“He complained about the feet getting hot a few times,” added Steiner. “It’s happened a few times. We always tried to make it better, but it happens only to him.
“This is the same chassis as last year and we never had an issue with that. And also Mick [Schumacher]... I mean, I didn’t ask specifically Mick, but he never complained about it - and for sure he would.
Mazepin remains firmly on track to complete what could be the worst Formula 1 season of all time. And while there isn’t much Haas or Mazepin can do about the losing — given that the Haas car is slow and Mazepin is a bad driver — I hope these two lighten up, lest they turn a funny and dumb situation into a completely miserable one.
DISCUSSION
You want to read some further daggers? Tsunoda, who is currently 14th in the standings, is the lowest paid driver in F1 making half a million US driving the AlphaTauri (there thankfully are no longer any ‘pay’ drivers.). Everyone below him sans Kimi who brings in a nice payday makes at least a million US. Tsunoda will undoubtedly be affected by Honda making the decision to pull out of F1 next season and the obvious writing is despite his skill Tsunoda is unlikely to move up to RB in the near future - he’d need to explore options elsewhere. So ultimately he’ll probably be stuck driving the AlphaTauri with a new engine package next season, while a guy in a car that has stayed relatively the same for a while with Ferrari power argues that he feet is hot while making at least double the salary.
Also, at what point is Haas just going to call it quits? I’d have to think that at this point the only thing they have going for them is their team spot which they can haggle. Otherwise hopefully Mick bounces out as quick as he can.