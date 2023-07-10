NHTSA Probing Kia EV6 For Allegedly Losing Power After ‘Large Pop Noise’

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has reportedly opened an investigation into the 2022 Kia EV6 electric crossover after alleged issues of it losing drive power. According to Automotive News, NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation said it had gotten 11 complaints from U.S. vehicle owners.

A number of them reportedly told the safety regulator that they heard a “loud pop noise followed by a warning displayed in their dashboard.” After that, they immediately experienced either a large reduction or total loss of drive power. Investigators conducted interviews with vehicle owners that confirmed “a range of loss of power and varying time intervals between the warning message and loss of power.”

Auto News reports NHTSA found a “strong correlation” between the loss of drive power and a failure within the Integrated Control Charging Unit that powers the EV6’s batteries. The agency has now opened a preliminary evaluation to look into the scope and severity of the issue. It could end up impacting nearly 20,000 EV6s.

In one complaint submitted to NHTSA, a driver in Long Beach, Calif., reported hearing a loud pop from the rear passenger side of the vehicle followed by a warning light to check the vehicle’s charging system. “All power to the vehicle was subsequently lost, immobilizing the vehicle,” the complainant said of the April 29 incident. “Dealer service department said ICCU board needs to be replaced but is on national backorder. Car has been immobilized since.”

The outlet reports that Kia’s sibling, Hyundai, is dealing with a similar issue in the U.S. In June, NHTSA reportedly opened an investigation into nearly 40,000 Hyundai Ioniq 5s after getting 30 complaints alleging that drive power was lost. Many of those complaints also heard a loud pop noise, got warnings on their dash, and lost drive power.

When that news first came out, a Hyundai spokesperson reportedly said the Korean automaker was “fully cooperating” with the investigation.