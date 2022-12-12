If you read our earlier post today about Hyundai developing a driving mode for the upcoming electric Ioniq 5 N that simulates the way a dual-clutch transmission shifts, it would be understandable if you had some questions about the future of Hyundai’s N sub-brand. But while that was certainly odd, we also have news to share that’s unquestionably good: There’s going to be a second-generation Elantra N — at least for Americans. Europe? Not so much.

Speaking to Australia’s CarExpert recently, N division boss Albert Biermann confirmed the eventual redesign of the Elantra N, which is called the i30 N in other markets. “The i30 N is quite safe, at least the sedan version, so we will see the next-generation car with a new petrol engine, as it’s already in our long-range plans,” he said.

News for the i30 N hatchback that we don’t get in the U.S., however, isn’t looking so good. Blaming emissions regulations, Biermann said the i30 N is unlikely to come back until Hyundai builds an electric version:

In Australia we’re in a good position. Other markets like Europe are dreaming and there’s a good chance there will be no further combustion engine N cars in some markets with Euro 7 regulations looming. If we’re talking EVs, then we could very well see an all-electric i30 N in a hatch body with our B- and C-segment plans, but it might take some time to get there, to get it right. So there is definitely a future for an i30 N Hatch, as an EV in my view.﻿

While it would be great to get the N hatch here, we’d say America getting a redesigned Elantra N that Europe doesn’t get is more than a fair trade. The current car is already incredibly fun to drive and handles better than it has any right to. Presumably, the next one will be even better.