Detroit River Live Cam from the Dossin Museum, Detroit, Michigan USA

While the Barker was laying sideways across the straight between Belle Isle in Detroit and Windsor, Canada, the shipping channel was still navigable for other freighters with the help of a tug boat. The Coast Guard managed to tow the Barker out of the mud a little before noon, taking her backwards the wrong way up the shipping channel.

The U.S. Coast Guard said on Twitter it will investigate what caused Wednesday morning’s mishap. No injuries were reported among the Barker’s 24-person crew, nor is there any evidence of any pollution or damage to the freighter itself. Ironically, as the Barker made its way up the channel it was passed by the Alpena, which is currently the oldest freighter on the Great Lakes.

This incident was the “best case scenario” Coast Guard Lt. Cameo Ulbricht told the Detroit Free Press. At least ships can still pass through the river. The same couldn’t be said for the Ever Given when it blocked the Suez Canal in 2021. Or when the MV Golden Ray capsized off the coast of Brunswick, Georgia.

This is a breaking story and we will update it as more information becomes available.