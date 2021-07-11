NASCAR Plays A Star Role In Post Malone's New Music Video

The worlds of mainstream rap and stock cars have finally collided in possibly the strangest imaginable way: NASCAR serves as the backdrop for Post Malone’s new music video, “Motley Crew.”

I don’t know what else to say, so I’ll just let you have a watch yourself:

The song officially dropped on Friday from the six-time Grammy nominated artist who has also racked up 10 Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, and an MTV Video Music Award. The video, which was directed by Cole Bennett and co-produced by DreVision Media, includes some stellar cameos from NASCAR drivers Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace alongside stars like Tommy Lee, Big Sean, French Montana, Tyga, Ty Dolla $ign, and several other names that I don’t recognize.

This was mostly a collaboration with 23XI racing, the team owned by Hamlin and Michael Jordan and for which Wallace races. Wallace’s Root Insurance car features in the video, alongside a 23XI-wrapped car that’s designed to look like Hamlins, a traditional NRE No. 43 car, and a car with a Raising Cane’s Chicken wrap.

Here’s a little more from the NASCAR website:

“The Post Malone video was a good time,” Hamlin said. “I’m a fan of Post Malone and to be able to represent NASCAR and 23XI Racing in his latest music video was great. We experienced their side of things, now I’d love to get those guys to a race and show them around our team and the ins and outs of NASCAR, take them around the track in one of our Camrys and let them get the true feel of our cars. It was a good day overall. Looking forward to seeing the finished video this week with everyone else.” “It was a really cool experience,” Wallace said. “The whole thing came together pretty quick, but great opportunity and a lot of fun. These are the things that we need to continue to do to bring new eyes and fans to our sport. From meeting Post Malone, everyone involved, being in the video, seeing it all come together, whirlwind 24 hours, but awesome time.”

Wallace and Malone have history; back in 2018, Wallace invited both Malone and Drake to game with him. Whether or not it actually happened is unsure, but Malone did respond to Wallace’s tweet.

I am no rap aficionado, so I can’t exactly comment on the quality of the music, but the video is… actually kind of great.